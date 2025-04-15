Trump says China 'reneged' on Boeing deal as tensions flare

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Apr 15) that China has gone back on a major Boeing deal, after a news report that Beijing ordered airlines not to take further deliveries of the US aviation giant's jets.

Trump's comments on social media followed a Bloomberg news report about the halt. The report also said that Beijing requested Chinese carriers to pause purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US firms.

"Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft," said Trump in a Truth Social post, referring to China as trade tensions flared between the world's two biggest economies.