SEATTLE: When pressed by one of its largest unions, Boeing management declined to say on Thursday (Nov 20) if the company plans on further layoffs after an upcoming round next month.

"We asked if December 9 was the only date for (layoff notices) and were told Boeing didn't know," Bryan Corliss, a spokesman for the Society of Engineering Employees in Aerospace, told Reuters.

In early November, Boeing announced plans to cut 5 per cent of the company's commercial airplanes division's roughly 50,000 employees through attrition and layoffs. The cuts were needed because it is taking longer than expected for the company to increase output of its 737 MAX jet, its largest moneymaker, the division's CEO Stephanie Pope explained in a memo to employees at the time.

Asked about SPEEA's comment, a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters, “We continue to work through an established process to ensure our workforce can support our customer commitments. We are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect and will communicate details with impacted employees once decisions are finalised.”

The company is trying to increase 737 production rate from 42 jets a month to 47, which it had planned to reach this past summer. Last month, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told investors that the company now expects to reach that target in early 2027.