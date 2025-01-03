Boeing adds new manufacturing quality control checks

WASHINGTON: United States aviation giant Boeing announced on Friday (Jan 3) that it has implemented over a dozen new quality control checks as it looks to rebuild trust following several recent high-profile incidents.

The company has been under pressure from US regulators following several safety scares, including a mid-flight Alaska Airlines panel blowout that required an emergency landing in January 2024.

Boeing's new "Safety & Quality Plan" includes enhanced training for quality control inspectors and mechanics, and a new random quality audit when aircraft parts are removed and returned, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The company said it has also worked to "significantly" reduce defects in the 737 fuselage assembly at Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactured the faulty panel, "by increasing inspection points at build locations and implementing customer quality approval process".