Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs

SMALLER LOSS

The aviation giant reported a loss of US$123 million in the first quarter, smaller than the US$343 million loss in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 18 per cent to $19.5 billion.



In its earnings release, Boeing confirmed targets to raise commercial plane production as it bolsters its safety efforts following major incidents.



The company reaffirmed that production of its 737 MAX will hit 38 per month in 2025, while output of the 787 Dreamliner will climb to seven per month from five per month.



Boeing also said it still expects first delivery of the 777-9 in 2026.



Boeing also reported a cash burn of US$2.3 billion, "much better" than the expected $3.7 billion hit to free cash flow, according to analysts at TD Cowen.



Boeing on Tuesday announced plans to sell portions of its digital aviation solutions business to software-focused investment firm Thoma Bravo for US$10.55 billion as the aviation giant seeks to bolster its financial position.