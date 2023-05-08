Logo
Bolivian general who captured 'Che' Guevara dies
Retired Bolivian general Gary Prado Salmon was left in a wheelchair after he was accidentally shot in the spine in 1981 (Photo: AFP/AIZAR RALDES)

08 May 2023 03:43AM
LA PAZ: Bolivian general Gary Prado Salmon, who captured communist revolutionary icon Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1967, died on Saturday (May 7) aged 84, his son revealed on social media.

"He was accompanied by his wife and children," wrote Gary Prado Arauz on Facebook.

"He left us a legacy of love, honesty and mettle. He was an amazing person."

Prado Salmon was in charge of a patrol in southwestern Bolivia on Oct 8, 1967, that captured the Argentine revolutionary, who was injured during the military operation.

A day later, the Bolivian military executed Guevara, who had made his name alongside Fidel Castro during the Cuban communist revolution.

Since mid-April, Prado Salmon had been suffering from health complications and was receiving hospital treatment.

Bolivia's congress declared him a national hero for his role in Guevara's capture.

Prado Salmon was left paralysed after being accidentally shot in the spine in 1981. He retired from the military in 1988.

Source: AFP/ec

