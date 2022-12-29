Logo
World

Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says
Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says

Presidential candidate Luis Fernando Camacho of Creemos Party addresses supporters during his presidential campaign in La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/David Mercado)

29 Dec 2022 04:17AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 04:17AM)
LA PAZ: Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Wednesday (Dec 28) on Twitter.

Authorities have not said why Camacho was arrested but he recently led a multi-week standstill, blocking streets and halting trade over the timing of a population census that would likely hand the region more tax revenues and seats in Congress.

Camacho was taken to a local airport to be flown to La Paz, local media reported. Video of the arrest showed Camacho handcuffed on the side of the road and the windows of the car he was traveling in broken.

Several of Camacho's allies, including lawmakers Paola Aguirre and Erwin Bazan, said firearms were used in the arrest.

Protestors entered the airport runway, video showed, though it was unclear whether Camacho had already been taken to La Paz.

Santa Cruz, the country's wealthy agricultural hub, has long butted heads with Bolivia's political capital of La Paz.

Source: Reuters

