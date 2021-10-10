Logo
Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the empty hall of the Bolshoi Theatre prior to the launch of its project to stream iconic performances online making them available worldwide, in Moscow, Russia March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

10 Oct 2021 04:23AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 04:23AM)
MOSCOW: A performer at Moscow's renowned Bolshoi Theatre was killed on Saturday (Oct 9) in an accident on stage during an opera, the theatre said.

The Bolshoi, one of Russia's most prestigious theatres, said the incident occurred during a set change in Sadko, an opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

"The opera was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theatre said in comments carried by the Interfax news agency.

Moscow investigators said they were probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the 37-year-old performer, a man. It did not disclose his identity.

The Interfax news cited a source as saying that the performer was crushed by a ramp during a change of scenery. Sources told the RIA and TASS news agency he had been killed by a falling piece of decor.

The Bolshoi has been struck by tragedy in the past.

In July 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.

Source: Reuters

