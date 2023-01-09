Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro forced their way into the national Congress building in Brasilia after overwhelming police who fired tear gas in a bid to repel the demonstrators. (Photo: AFP/Evaristo Sa))

09 Jan 2023 04:09AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 04:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRASILIA: Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro pushed through police barricades and stormed into the national Congress building on Sunday (Jan 8) in a dramatic protest against President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.

Social media footage also showed rioters storming the nearby Planalto presidential palace and Brazil's Supreme Court in what was quickly unfolding as a serious episode of political unrest.

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia had been cordoned off by authorities. But hundreds of Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Lula's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the modernist building, an AFP photographer witnessed.

In startling images uploaded to social media - and reminiscent of the Jan 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally - a tide of people stormed the national Congress, many waving Brazilian flags.

The building is where Brazil's Senate and Chamber of Deputies conducts its legislative business.

Protesters appeared on the iconic building's roof, but also on many of its adjoining lawns and open spaces, including that of the nearby Planalto palace.

Security forces used tear gas in an apparently failed effort to repel the demonstrators.

Bolsonaro, who was narrowly defeated by Lula in the second round of the presidential election on October 30, left Brazil at the end of the year and traveled to Florida, the US state where Trump now resides.

Source: AFP

Related Topics

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.