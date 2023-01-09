Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court

BRASILIA: Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday (Jan 8), in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as a "fascist" attack.

A sea of protesters dressed in the green and yellow of the flag flooded into the seat of power in Brasilia, invading the floor of Congress, trashing the Supreme Court headquarters and climbing the ramp to the Planalto presidential palace.

The shocking images recalled the Jan 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally.

Lula, who was in the southeastern city of Araraquara visiting a region hit by severe floods, signed a decree declaring a federal intervention in Brasilia, giving his government special powers to restore law and order in the capital.

"These fascist fanatics have done something never before seen in this country's history," said the veteran leftist, 77, who took office a week ago after beating Bolsonaro in Brazil's bitterly divisive October elections.

"We will find out who these vandals are, and they will be brought down with the full force of the law," he added.