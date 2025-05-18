Bomb at fertility clinic in California kills one

LOS ANGELES: An explosion outside a California fertility clinic on Saturday (May 17) killed one person in what the local mayor described as a bomb attack.

The blast ripped through downtown Palm Springs, badly damaging the clinic and blowing out the windows and doors of other nearby buildings, in what the city's police chief said appeared to have been a deliberate act.

"The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence and the blast extends for blocks with several buildings damaged, some severely," Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said.

"There has been one fatality, the person's identity is not known."

Eyewitnesses told local media they had seen human remains near the American Reproductive Centers clinic, which appeared to have been badly damaged in the blast.

A statement posted on social media by the clinic said no staff had been hurt when the blast went off.

"This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building," it said.

"We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected.

"We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab – including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials – remains fully secure and undamaged."