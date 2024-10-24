Bomb scare forces evacuation of major UK airport

LONDON: A major international airport serving the UK's second-largest city was evacuated and all flights were suspended for several hours on Wednesday (Oct 23) because of a security alert.



West Midlands Police in central England ordered the partial closure of Birmingham Airport after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle.



Airport authorities advised passengers not to travel while those already awaiting flights were forced to leave terminals on foot with their luggage.



"Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority," a statement read.