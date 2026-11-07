Bomb threats warning 'the clock is ticking' disrupt TV channels across Europe

LONDON: Bomb threats warning "the clock is ticking" were sent to TV stations across Europe on Friday (Nov 6), prompting evacuations and programming to be suspended.

Warnings were sent to Irish broadcaster RTE, Britain's Sky, Bulgarian private station Nova TV and others, the companies said. No bombs were found at any affected site. RTE programmes were replaced by music and a pre-recorded message, some for as long as three hours.

The alerts follow a string of hoax bomb threats that has disrupted passenger flights from Serbia to Finland to Spain and beyond in recent days, forcing diversions, emergency landings and security sweeps, though no explosives have been found so far.

They also come amid a growing sense of unease about hacking scams in recent weeks, including cyberattacks on supermarkets.

"We want the whole world to know about us, which is why one of our operatives has planted an explosive device in your building," read one email received by Nova and RTE on Friday. "It will detonate in 45 minutes. The clock is ticking."