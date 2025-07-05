Bombers and a 'beautiful Bill': Trump celebrates US Independence Day

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending Bill into law on Friday (Jul 4), capping a grandiose White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said before signing the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill", while flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress.

Trump also played down criticism by Democrats that the unpopular legislation will slash social welfare programmes, saying: "You won't even notice it."

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two B-2 bombers - the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites - roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

The 79-year-old's victory lap came a day after Republicans fell into line and passed the sprawling mega-Bill, allowing him to sign it as he had hoped on the Fourth of July holiday.

The Bill honors many of Trump's campaign promises: Extending tax cuts from his first term, boosting military spending and providing massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive.