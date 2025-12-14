Ten dead after shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach

SYDNEY: A shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday (Dec 14) left 10 people dead, including a gunman.

The other shooter, who is in custody, is in critical condition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing", adding that "emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives".

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown. He added that his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.

