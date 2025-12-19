Australia announces gun buyback, day of 'reflection' after Bondi shooting

SYDNEY: Australia will mark one week since the Bondi Beach mass shooting with a national day of "reflection", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday (Dec 19) as he outlined plans for a sweeping gun buyback scheme.

Albanese urged Australians to light candles at 6.47pm on Sunday, Dec 21 - "exactly one week since the attack unfolded".

"This day is about standing with the Jewish community, wrapping our arms around them, and all Australians sharing their grief," Albanese told reporters.

"It is a moment to pause, reflect, and affirm that hatred and violence will never define who we are as Australians."

Australia was also planning a separate "national day of mourning" to be held at some point in the new year, Albanese said.

"This will allow families the time and space to lay their loved ones to rest and to support those still recovering."