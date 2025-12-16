Logo
Bondi gunman's Indian family had no knowledge of his radicalisation, Indian police say
A woman places a candle next to flowers laid in tribute at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a mass shooting that targeted a Hanukkah celebration, on Dec 16, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Flavio Brancaleone)

16 Dec 2025 07:44PM
HYDERABAD: Indian police said on Tuesday (Dec 16) that the dead gunman in Australia's Bondi Beach shooting incident, Sajid Akram, was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad but had limited contact with his family in India.

The attack on Sunday was Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, and is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

The death toll stands at 16, including one of the gunmen, identified by police as 50-year-old Sajid Akram, who was shot by police. The man's 24-year-old son and alleged accomplice, identified by local media as Naveed Akram, was in critical condition in hospital after also being shot.

"The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation," Telangana state police said in a statement.

Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana state.

Australian police said both men had travelled to the Philippines last month, the father on an Indian passport and the son on an Australian one.

The purpose of the trip is under investigation, officials said, adding it was not conclusive whether they were linked to any terrorist group or whether they received training in that country.

A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial in honour of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
This screengrab made from user-generated content handout video footage shows two gunmen dressed in black firing multiple shots on a bridge at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 14, 2025. (Image: AFP/Timothy Brant-Coles)

Telangana police said the factors that led to the radicalisation of the two gunmen "appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana".

In its statement on Tuesday, Telangana police said Sajid Akram visited India on six occasions, mainly for family-related reasons, since he migrated to Australia in 1998.

There was no "adverse record" on him before he left India, the statement added.

