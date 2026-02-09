Israeli president says 'we will overcome evil' at Bondi Beach

SYDNEY: People of all faiths will overcome "evil" together, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Monday (Feb 9) as he laid a wreath at Sydney's Bondi Beach to commemorate victims of a shooting that killed 15 people at a Jewish festival.

The Israeli head of state paid homage under rain and grey skies to those killed in the Dec 14 attack as he embarked on a tightly secured, four-day visit aimed at consoling Australia's Jewish community.

"The bonds between good people of all faiths and all nations will continue to hold strong in the face of terror, violence and hatred," he said in a ceremony outside the beachside Bondi Pavilion.

"We shall overcome this evil together."

Herzog said he laid two stones from Jerusalem at Bondi Beach "in sacred memory of the victims".

He welcomed "positive steps" by the Australian government to fight antisemitism, with the introduction of tougher gun and hate crime laws since the attack - the deadliest against Jews since Hamas's assault on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

The Israeli president also told reporters that he shared people's frustrations about a rise in antisemitism all over the world.