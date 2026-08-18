Crowds turn out for 'Total Eclipse' singer Bonnie Tyler's funeral

A LIFE "WELL-LIVED"

Tyler, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital in Faro in southern Portugal on Jul 8.



In a eulogy, her long-time tour manager Matt Davis remembered a star who could "command any stage" from tiny clubs to huge stadiums and led a "big and well-lived" life.



"She would have played in the Antarctic if it had been possible ... she loved to be on stage," he said. "She played in mountain tops and at beaches," as well as in the Vatican and the Kremlin, he added.



Roger Bell, the talent scout who discovered her and became a friend, added that despite her fame she never forgot her roots.



"She was loved by millions worldwide ... but in Swansea, she was loved by Robert (her husband) and the family as Gaynor and Auntie Gaynor.



"There was a warmth and sincerity about her that shone through, and she never said no to having a photo taken or giving an autograph to anyone who asked," he told mourners.



"I think everyone here today has a story about meeting Gaynor, or Bonnie Tyler, and will treasure it," he added.