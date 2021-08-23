Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed: WHO director-general

BUDAPEST: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (Aug 23) that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 per cent or 2 per cent of the population has been inoculated.

If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during a visit to Budapest.

"In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all," Ghebreyesus told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Those whose immune system is compromised should get a booster shot, though they represent only small percentage of the population, he added.