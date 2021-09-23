US authorises Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster for the elderly and high-risk

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Sep 22) authorised the use of boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged over 65, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs.

The announcement means a significant part of the population - amounting to tens of millions of Americans - are now eligible for a third shot six months after their second.

"Today's action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA's decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic," said Janet Woodcock, acting head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a statement.

The decision was expected and came after an independent expert panel convened by the regulatory agency last week voted in favour of recommending the move.

The panel, however, rejected an initial plan by the White House to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to everyone aged 16 and above, in what amounted to a rare rebuke of President Joe Biden's administration.

The group of vaccinologists, infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists concluded that the benefit-risk balance differed for younger people, especially young males who are more susceptible to myocarditis.