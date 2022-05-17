Logo
FDA to soon authorise Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for younger kids: NYT
FDA to soon authorise Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for younger kids: NYT

FDA to soon authorise Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for younger kids: NYT

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021 in this file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

17 May 2022 11:10AM (Updated: 17 May 2022 12:26PM)
US health regulators are expected to authorise a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 as soon as Tuesday (May 17), the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorisation last month.

They have cited data from a mid- to late-stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group.

It is unclear how much demand there is for the third dose in the age group. Just 28.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A meeting of outside vaccine experts on an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been scheduled for Thursday, the report said.

The FDA declined to comment, while Pfizer and BioNTech did not respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters/gs

