Boris Johnson comeback bid adds drama to UK political soap opera

LONDON: With supporters demanding "bring back Boris" and critics calling it "an insult" to the British people, an anticipated bid by Boris Johnson to once again become UK prime minister has stirred an already boiling political pot.

By declaring "hasta la vista baby" during his last question time in parliament on Jul 20, Johnson had already dropped a heavy hint that he had unfinished business.

According to The Times, he intends to join the race to succeed Liz Truss, believing that it is in the "national interest".

On Twitter, some Conservatives were trying to make the hashtag #BringBorisBack go viral on Thursday, after Truss announced her resignation.

Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith told Sky News that the next prime minister needed "a mandate" from voters and party members. He should be "somebody who can actually be a winner", he said.

"Boris Johnson is the man who ticks all those boxes."