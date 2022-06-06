How does a leadership challenge to UK PM Boris Johnson work?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote on Monday (Jun 6) after more than 15 per cent of elected Conservative lawmakers withdrew their support for the British leader following the "partygate" scandal.

Johnson, who helped the Conservatives win a large majority in a 2019 election, has apologised but said he would not resign after a damning official report detailed a series of illegal parties at his Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Below is an explanation of how the challenge to Johnson's leadership will work under the governing Conservative Party's rules:

WHAT TRIGGERED THE LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE?

A leadership challenge is triggered when 15 per cent of Conservative members of parliament (MPs) write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's "1922 Committee", which represents party lawmakers who don't have government jobs.

The Conservatives have 359 MPs, so 54 letters were needed.

In a statement on Monday, 1922 Chairman Graham Brady said that the threshold had been exceeded and a vote of confidence was scheduled for 6pm to 8pm (1700-1900 GMT) on Monday.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN DURING THE CONFIDENCE VOTE?

All 359 Conservative MPs can vote, so if Johnson gets 180 votes, it will secure the majority he needs to survive.

There is little formal indication of the extent of the rebellion against Johnson. Not all of those who submitted letters did so publicly, while around two dozen called for him to go or criticised him without confirming they sent a letter.

Senior members of Johnson's cabinet have expressed their support for him. The Institute for Government estimate that around 160-170 lawmakers hold government roles in some capacity, and would usually be expected to resign if they wished to oppose the government in an issue of importance. While some have already quit government over "partygate", the confidence vote is run by Conservative lawmakers and the ballot is a secret one.

If Johnson wins, he remains in office and cannot be challenged again for 12 months. If he loses, he must resign and is barred from standing in the leadership election that follows.