Up to 20 UK Conservative lawmakers to submit letters of no confidence in PM Johnson: Report

Johnson is facing heat for attending a "bring your own booze" party during the country's first COVID-19 lockdown. He apologised to parliament last week for attending the May 20, 2020, gathering in the Downing Street garden, but said that he had thought it was a work event.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," Johnson told parliament.

A former senior adviser to Johnson said on Monday he was willing to "swear under oath" that the prime minister knew a party was being held, accusing him of lying to parliament. Johnson on Tuesday denied that he had lied, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering was against the rules.

British media have reported that at least 11 gatherings took place at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, when COVID-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially.