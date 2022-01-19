Logo
Up to 20 UK Conservative lawmakers to submit letters of no confidence in PM Johnson: Report
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

19 Jan 2022 07:17AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 07:17AM)
As many as 20 new Conservative Party lawmakers plan to submit letters of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (Jan 19), a Daily Telegraph journalist posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The lawmakers from Johnson's own party all entered parliament in 2019. Their rebellion could mean that the 54 letters required for a confidence vote to be held on the prime minister is reached, according to the tweet.

Johnson is facing heat for attending a "bring your own booze" party during the country's first COVID-19 lockdown. He apologised to parliament last week for attending the May 20, 2020, gathering in the Downing Street garden, but said that he had thought it was a work event.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," Johnson told parliament.

A former senior adviser to Johnson said on Monday he was willing to "swear under oath" that the prime minister knew a party was being held, accusing him of lying to parliament. Johnson on Tuesday denied that he had lied, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering was against the rules.

British media have reported that at least 11 gatherings took place at Johnson's 10 Downing Street residence or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, when COVID-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially. 

Source: Reuters/kg

