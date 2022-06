UK PM Boris Johnson to face confidence vote on Monday after 'partygate' scandal

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday (Jun 6), the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers.

"The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," he wrote in a note to Conservative lawmakers.

Brady said a vote would be held between 6pm and 8pm (1700-1900 GMT) on Monday.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised," Brady said.

Johnson, appointed prime minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable to move on from a report that documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle COVID-19.

The report by senior official Sue Gray did not specifically blame Johnson, but gave graphic details and included photographs from more than a dozen gatherings, some of which he attended.

"Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," the report said. "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

Dozens of Conservative lawmakers have voiced concern over whether Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the risk of recession, rising fuel and food prices and strike-inflicted travel chaos in the capital London.

Jesse Norman, who served as a junior minister in the finance ministry between 2019 and 2021, was the latest Conservative lawmaker to publicly request a confidence vote, joining a growing number who have voiced concern about Johnson's electoral appeal.

Norman said he could no longer stand by Johnson. "Recent events have served to clarify the position this country is in under your leadership, beyond any doubt; and I am afraid I can see no circumstances in which I could serve in a government led by you," Norman said in a letter he published on Twitter.

A majority of Conservative lawmakers - or 180 - would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed - a level some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach. If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.

Since the release of a damning report into the so-called "partygate" scandal which documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was in coronavirus lockdowns, Johnson and his government have urged lawmakers to move on.

Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster who was appointed the chief of staff at Downing Street after reports of the parties, urged lawmakers not to "waste the remaining half of the parliament on distractions over leadership".

"If we continually divert our direction as a Conservative Party - and by extension the government and the country - into a protracted leadership debate, we will be sending out the opposite message," he wrote on the Conservative website.