Born into war, Ukraine toddlers adjust as conflict nears 1,000 days

BUCHA, Ukraine: On her way to hospital to give birth to her fourth child nearly three years ago, Ukrainian Liudmyla Rodchenko said she saw the bodies of civilians strewn along the street covered by blankets.

A day after Yevhen Stepanenko was born, a Russian tank was parked outside the clinic - kept running at the time by a diesel generator and water supplied from two fire trucks parked nearby.

Rodchenko, 42, soon wrapped her newborn son in a blanket and fled with him and her other children to the relative safety of the central Poltava region as invading Russian forces took over her home town of Bucha, just outside the capital Kyiv.

"We weren't sure what the next one or two or three hours would bring, let alone the next day," Rodchenko told Reuters in her house in Bucha, recalling the events around the birth.

"He was just three days old when he went through such a difficult trip; he was all wrapped in blankets, you couldn't even see his face. He went through cold and frost."