Brainy, 'normal guy': What we know about Luigi Mangione, the suspect in US insurance CEO's brutal murder

WASHINGTON: An X-ray image appears to show screws and plates inserted in a lower back. Social media commentary praises the Unabomber and criticises the use of smartphones by children.

Such posts by one Luigi Mangione, the name New York police have announced as the 26-year-old suspect in last week's killing of a health insurance executive in New York, portray an Ivy League graduate who had grown critical of social media and artificial intelligence.

Here is what is known about Mangione:

WHAT POLICE SAY

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, went to college in Pennsylvania and is thought to have had "ill will toward corporate America" based on a document found on him, according to Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives for the New York police.

Mangione has ties to San Francisco, lived in Honolulu until recently and is believed to have acted on his own, Kenny said. He has no known criminal record in New York.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

A person with the same name was the 2016 valedictorian of the private, all-boys Gilman School in Baltimore. The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with his local paper at the time, he praised his teachers for fostering a passion for learning beyond grades and encouraging intellectual curiosity.

A former student who knew Mangione at the Gilman School told AFP the suspect struck him as "a normal guy, nice kid."

"There was nothing about him that was off, at least from my perception," this person said, asking that their name not be used.

"Seemed to just be smiling, and kind of seemed like he was a smart kid. Ended up being valedictorian, which confirmed that," the former student said.

The New York Times reported Gilman sent an email on Monday to alumni in which principal Henry Smyth said, "This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation."

The University of Pennsylvania said a person named Luigi Mangione graduated in 2020 with a master of science in engineering, majoring in computer and information science.

While at Penn, Mangione co-led a group of 60 undergraduates who collaborated on video game projects, as noted in a now-deleted university webpage, archived on the Wayback Machine.

Stanford University said a person by the same name was employed as a head counsellor under the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies programme between May and September of 2019.