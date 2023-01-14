Brazil's prosecutors asks Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro's role in Brasilia riots

Torres, who is in Florida, has said he plans to return to Brazil to turn himself in, while Bolsonaro, who is also in Florida, said on social media he will bring forward his return to the country.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino told a news conference he would wait until next week to re-evaluate Torres' case, indicating that an effort to request his extradition could happen if the former minister did not turn himself in.



The arrest warrant against Torres was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who removed Brasilia's security chief from his post just hours after the rampage.

On Thursday, police found a draft decree in Torres' house that appeared to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election that Bolsonaro lost.



Torres claimed the document was among others in a stack that was being thrown out. He said they were "leaked" to Folha de S.Paulo newspaper in his absence to create a "false narrative."



Justice Minister Dino said he had made no requests to the United States regarding Bolsonaro.



The political party Bolsonaro belongs to, the right-wing Liberal Party (PL), meanwhile, decided to beef up its team of lawyers in preparation for the defense of the former president, a party official told Reuters.



Bolsonaro faces several investigations for anti-democratic statements he made as president, including repeated claims that the election system was open to fraud.



PL party leaders now fear he will be held responsible for Sunday's storming of government buildings that left a trail of destruction. While they do not think he will face arrest, they fear he could be declared ineligible to run in the 2026 election, the official aid.