Brazil capital's security boosted, 39 charged over uprising

BRASILIA: Brazilian authorities moved on Monday (Jan 16) to upgrade security at government buildings ransacked by rioters, and formally charged 39 people with crimes against the state in the violent Jan 8 uprising.

District authorities of the capital Brasilia said they would more than double the security deployment at the Esplanade of Ministries and Three Powers Square where the government presence is concentrated.

Eight days earlier, thousands forced their way into the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, smashing windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving behind graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

Acting district governor Celina Leao told reporters on Monday a military police battalion in charge of security would be boosted from 248 to 500 members on a permanent basis for "maximum peace of mind."

Leao is standing in for Ibaneis Rocha, who is the target of an investigation into possible links to the riots and was relieved of his duties for 90 days.

Brazil's deputy justice minister Ricardo Cappelli told the same press conference that investigators were seeking to determine whether there were any "professionals" among the rioters, who clamored for a military coup.

Delegated by the executive to take charge of security in Brasilia after the violence, Cappelli cited witness testimony of "men ... with knowledge of the terrain, combat tactics" among the demonstrators.

Leftist new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his justice minister have both said the unrest could not likely have happened without inside help, including from the security forces.

The district of Brasilia has been under federal control by presidential decree since the riots by followers of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Forty-four military police were injured while defending the buildings from rioters, said Cappelli.

The full extent of the damage to national heritage is still being determined.