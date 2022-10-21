Brazil's dirty campaign: A disinformation guide

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's election campaign has been an orgy of mudslinging, social media attacks and outright lies so outlandish they are sometimes comical.

Here is a look from AFP's fact-checking team at some of the top disinformation techniques - none of them particularly high-tech - used in the online proxy wars between backers of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the country's presidential runoff on Oct 30.

QUOTES OUT OF CONTEXT

One of the main methods seen in the social media disinformation campaign is editing context out of video footage to make the candidates appear to say something they have not.

For example, a video was widely shared on Wednesday by Bolsonaro backers, including influential Evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, in which Lula says: "I have to lie. Politicians have to lie."

The veteran leftist did utter those words the night before - but was mimicking Bolsonaro when he said it.

"Bozo (his mocking nickname for the incumbent) is a compulsive liar," Lula, 76, said in a podcast interview. "He literally says, 'I have to lie.'"

Bolsonaro, 67, has also been targeted with the tactic.

In one clip, he appears to say he will name scandal-plagued ex-president Fernando Collor to his cabinet to "confiscate retirees' pensions".

In reality, Bolsonaro was talking about a rumor swirling online.