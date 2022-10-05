Joy tinged with fear for Brazil's first trans congresswomen

RIO DE JANEIRO: The election of the first trans members of Congress in Brazil is "historic", but a strong showing by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies means they risk facing hostility and even violence, experts say.

In a milestone for LGBTQ rights in a country with a history of machismo and homophobia, two trans women won seats in the lower house in Brazil's elections on Sunday (Oct 2): Erika Hilton for Sao Paulo and Duda Salabert for Minas Gerais.

"It's now possible to say: Black trans woman elected!" Hilton, 29, celebrated on Twitter after her win.

But there was also troubling news for rights campaigners on election night: Bolsonaro, a hardline conservative who has regularly attacked the LGBTQ community, won 43 per cent of the vote in the presidential race - far more than predicted in polls.

And his Liberal Party (PL) won 99 seats in the lower house, more than any other party.

Hilton, currently a Sao Paulo city councilwoman, told AFP her "historic" win left her "very happy and full of hope".

But she is also worried about what the far-right will do with its new political muscle.

"I'm apprehensive," she said.