Severe floods in southeast Brazil kill at least 23 and force hundreds to evacuate

SAO PAULO: Severe floods in southeastern Brazil have killed at least 23 people and left dozens missing in the state of Minas Gerais, officials said Tuesday (Feb 24). Meteorologists warned more rain is expected in the region in the next few days.

The torrential rains began on Monday in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, about 310 kilometres (192 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro, forcing about 440 residents to evacuate their homes.

Minas Gerais' firefighters department says it is searching for nearly 45 people who went missing since late Monday. A video shared by the department showed flooded streets in Juiz de Fora and Uba, where a river veered off its course.

Officials have warned residents to stay away from areas that could be prone to mudslides.