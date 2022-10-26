Explainer: What Brazil's election means for the Amazon rainforest

WHY HAS DEFORESTATION SOARED UNDER BOLSONARO?

Bolsonaro, who took office at the start of 2019, has pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon, saying it would develop the region economically and help to fight poverty.

He has weakened environmental enforcement agencies, cutting their budgets and staff while making it more difficult to punish environmental criminals.

His public criticism of conservation efforts has also emboldened illegal loggers, ranchers and land grabbers to clear the forest with less fear the government will punish them, scientists and environmentalists say.

HOW MUCH HAS DEFORESTATION RISEN?

Destruction in the Amazon rainforest last year hit the highest level since 2006, according to the government's space research agency INPE.