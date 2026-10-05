Bolsonaro beats expectations in Brazil presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

BRASILIA: Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff of a presidential election, after the challenger took some 47 per cent of valid votes in the first round on Sunday (Oct 4), beating the forecasts in most private surveys.

The two leading candidates will advance to the second round of voting on Oct 25, after topping a field of 12 candidates in a campaign focused on concerns about the growing cost of living, corruption and insecurity in Brazilians' daily lives.

Bolsonaro, the son of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, now heads to a showdown with the leftist Lula, who picked up 44.9 per cent of the vote, with nearly 99 per cent of votes reported.

Private surveys in the run-up to the election had forecast Lula leading the first-round vote by around three percentage points. Bolsonaro's stronger-than-expected performance will buoy his campaign and may bolster Brazil's currency and stock market, which have risen on the prospects of the business-friendly challenger.

"The pollsters missed badly," said Robert Muggah, cofounder of think tank Igarape Institute. "Expect the runoff polls, which show a dead heat, to understate Bolsonaro as well."

A victory for the senator would extend a wave of wins across Latin America by right-wing candidates aligned with US President Donald Trump, while Lula's reelection could be a challenge for Washington, which has clashed with his government over trade and security.

Despite growing worries over Brazil's public finances and sluggish economic growth, the campaign offered meagre policy debate, as both leading candidates skipped the major TV debates.

SURPRISE SHOWING

Early on Sunday, Bolsonaro told journalists in Rio de Janeiro he was counting on "a protest vote from people who would otherwise vote for another candidate but are opposed to Lula".

Thaise Lima, a 41-year-old lawyer on her way to vote in Sao Paulo, said her main goal was to get Lula's Workers' Party out of office.

"I don't think Flavio is the best candidate, but I might decide to vote for him in the next few minutes," she said, adding that she wished psychiatrist and author Augusto Cury were a more viable candidate.

Fernando Tempel, 49, a management consultant, told Reuters he was voting for Bolsonaro despite initially planning to vote for Romeu Zema, the former governor of Minas Gerais state.

"The protest vote foreshadows what is to come in the runoff," said political analyst Rafael Favetti. "While this should benefit Flavio Bolsonaro now, his growth potential in the second round drops precisely because that support has already been front-loaded."