Brazil rebuts UN complaint about COP30 security, but boosts presence

BELEM, Brazil: Brazil has pushed back against a complaint by the United Nations' climate chief over a security breach at the COP30 summit in Belem, saying responsibility for safeguarding the venue's interior lies with the world body itself.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, criticised the host nation's security personnel for "failing to act" on Tuesday (Nov 11) night when dozens of Indigenous protesters forced their way inside, according to a letter reported by Bloomberg News.

His letter, addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff and to Andre Correa do Lago, the diplomat presiding over the summit, accused the hosts of a serious breach of the established security framework.

It flagged vulnerabilities - from unsecured doors to the lack of assurances that authorities would respond to intrusions - as well as health and safety concerns from malfunctioning air conditioning and rainwater from heavy Amazon downpours seeping into lighting fixtures.