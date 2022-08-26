Brazil records worst day for Amazon fires in 15 years

RIO DE JANEIRO: The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon hit a nearly 15-year high this week, according to official figures that provided the latest warning on the advancing destruction of the world's biggest rainforest.

Satellite monitoring detected 3,358 fires on Monday, Aug 22, the highest number for any 24-hour period since September 2007, according to the Brazilian space agency, INPE.

The number was nearly triple that recorded on the so-called "Day of Fire" - Aug 10, 2019 - when farmers launched a coordinated plan to burn huge amounts of felled rainforest in the northern state of Para.

Then, fires sent thick gray smoke all the way to Sao Paulo, about 2,500km away, and triggered a global outcry over images of one of Earth's most vital resources burning.

There is no indication that Monday's fires were coordinated, said Alberto Setzer, head of INPE's fire monitoring programme.

Rather, they appear to fit a pattern of increasing deforestation and burning, he said.

Experts say Amazon fires are caused mainly by illegal farmers, ranchers and speculators clearing land and torching the trees.

In Brazil, the so-called "arc of deforestation" has been advancing.

"The regions where the most fires are occurring are moving farther and farther north," Setzer told AFP.

"The 'arc of deforestation' is undoubtedly evolving."

August is typically when fire season starts in earnest in the Amazon, with the arrival of drier weather.