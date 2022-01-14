Brazil reels as Omicron spreads, weighing on hospitals and economy

President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, rallying against lockdowns, refusing to wear a mask in public and opting not to get vaccinated.

Epidemiologists hope a successful vaccination campaign, which has seen 67 per cent of the population fully inoculated, will dent the impact of the current wave of infections.

But as demand rises for health services, hospitals are also being hit by staff shortages as doctors and nurses self-isolate after testing positive.

"If you don't know a friend who's got the virus at the moment, it means you don't have any friends," said César Eduardo Fernandes, head of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

"The situation is worrying and it is possible some services will collapse," he said, adding that staff absences at hospitals had tripled in four weeks since the Omicron wave hit.

The variant is also slamming the wider economy. Brazil's National Association of Restaurants said 85 per cent of its members are suffering staff absences, with about 20 per cent of the total workforce out.

Airlines Azul SA and Latam Airlines Group were forced to cancel flights due to a shortage of staff, resulting in long queues in some airports.

To try and alleviate the impact, the Health Ministry reduced this week the quarantine period for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to seven days, from 10.

Several states have cancelled carnival celebrations, hoping to slow the spread. Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have both banned the famous street parties, though for now both cities still plan a samba parade.

Scientists worry the full scale of the outbreak might only become clear in the coming weeks.

Some Health Ministry databases have been offline since an apparent ransomware attack on Dec 10 seriously hampered the government's ability to gather data from state health authorities. Testing remains well below South American peers.

"We're completely without reliable data," said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of epidemiology at Sao Paulo's State University.