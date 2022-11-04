Brazil roadblocks dwindle as Bolsonaro starts handover

SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Friday (Nov 4) that they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Just 15 partial roadblocks remain nationwide, said federal highway police, adding that they had broken up another 954 since Sunday's divisive presidential run-off election.

Bolsonaro supporters reacted furiously to Lula's narrow victory, blocking highways with cars, trucks and tractors, and camping out at army bases to demand a military intervention.

The blockades had threatened to cause havoc in Latin America's biggest economy but have diminished since Bolsonaro urged supporters on Wednesday to "unblock the roads".

Former army captain Bolsonaro remained silent for nearly two days after the election, raising fears that he would try to cling to power with the backing of hardline supporters.

But after a series of key allies acknowledged the result, the incumbent said on Tuesday that he would respect the constitution and authorised the start of the transition process for Lula's inauguration on Jan 1 next year.

However, Bolsonaro has still not explicitly recognised the result or congratulated Lula.

The outgoing president on Thursday met briefly with vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, who is heading Lula's transition team.

Alckmin said that the meeting had been "positive", and that Bolsonaro had promised "all information and assistance needed for a smooth transition".