Brazil starts to restrict minors' access to social media

Brazil began implementing new measures on Tuesday (Mar 17) to restrict minors' access to social media and prevent them from viewing violent or illegal content.

A law regulating children's use of social media was approved last year after a scandal involving the alleged sexual exploitation of minors on Instagram, and comes into effect this week.

The hyper-connected nation of 212 million people joins several other countries seeking to protect children from addictive social media algorithms.

Some, like Australia, have outright banned access, while others require stronger age verification measures or parental consent.

In Brazil, adolescents up to 16 years of age must now have their accounts linked to those of a legal guardian.

Digital platforms are required to demand "reliable" age verification to prevent minors under the age of 18 from accessing prohibited or inappropriate content, such as pornographic or violent material.

"What our legislation did was ban self-declaration" as an age verification mechanism, as "that method is ineffective", said Iage Miola, Director of the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), the government body tasked with implementing the law.

Details on how the mechanism will work have not yet been released.