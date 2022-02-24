Brazil storm death toll passes 200: Police

RIO DE JANEIRO: The death toll from flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in the Brazilian city of Petropolis has surpassed 200, authorities said on Wednesday (Feb 23), as they continue to recover bodies more than a week after the storm.

Around 51 people are still missing, but that number is expected to go down as bodies are identified and families are reunited, police said.

Among the 204 bodies recovered, 188 had been identified as of Wednesday, Rio de Janeiro police said.

About 800 people were being housed in emergency shelters after the deluge left their homes damaged or destroyed.

The Feb 15 downpour turned streets in the picturesque tourist town north of Rio de Janeiro into violent rivers, the water taking cars, trees and soil along with it.