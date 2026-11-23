RIO DE JANEIRO: The death toll from a powerful storm that devastated a town in southern Brazil has risen to five, with over 250 people reported injured, the state Civil Defense agency said Sunday (Nov 22).

Tupancireta, in Brazil's southernmost Rio Grande do Sul state, was hit by the stormearly Friday.

Winds tore roofs off buildings and damaged some 8,000 homes, as well as schools and the local hospital, while bringing down thousands of electricity poles.