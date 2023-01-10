Brazil upheaval spark deja vu? It already happened in US

WASHINGTON: A charismatic right-wing leader refuses to concede an election, boycotts his successor's inauguration, then sits back as supporters storm the seat of government. As in so many aspects of its politics, Brazil is following the US example down to a T.

While in power, Jair Bolsonaro openly copied Donald Trump, embracing the nickname "Trump of the Tropics".

Like the US president, the Brazilian leader built a right-wing Christian brand celebrating gun ownership, scorn for sexual minorities, flag waving, disdain for conventional political speech and journalists, and love of big crowds.

So it was less of a surprise that in defeat to leftist challenger Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro reached for the Trump playbook after his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

1. Refuse to graciously concede after months of spreading false rumours about election rigging.

2. Refuse to attend the inauguration of the winner.

3. Watch supporters rampage for hours through the halls of government before issuing a grudging call to order.

Even the dates of the attacks were almost the same - Jan 6 in Washington, Jan 8 in Brasilia, although in the Brazilian case Bolsonaro had already been replaced, while Trump was still president.

It used to be that the two biggest countries in the Americas were more known for sharing similar federal constitutions.

As in the United States, Brazil has a Supreme Court, Senate and House, a strong presidency, state governors, and a separate, rather sleepy federal capital.

Now, add coup-minded mobs to the list.

"We've gone from America, shining city on a hill, exporter of freedom and democracy, to America providing blueprints and exporting insurrection," conservative US political commentator Charlie Sykes said.

"This is not theoretical. The role that the Trump world has played in all of this is right out front," Sykes, who runs the Bulwark news site and has long opposed Trump, told MSNBC.