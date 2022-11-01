Logo
World

Brazil vote 'reinforces' trust in democratic institutions: US State Dept
World

Brazil vote 'reinforces' trust in democratic institutions: US State Dept

Brazil vote 'reinforces' trust in democratic institutions: US State Dept

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, on Mar 10, 2022. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS)

01 Nov 2022 04:24AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 04:34AM)
WASHINGTON: The election in Brazil that saw leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva elected for a third term as president reinforce trust in the country's democratic institutions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday (Oct 31).

Price said figures from across Brazil's political spectrum had expressed respect for the outcome of Sunday's vote, when asked whether he was concerned that incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro had not commented on the results.

"The vote reinforces our trust in the strength of Brazil's democratic institutions, which perform their constitutional roles in a free and fair election conducted with transparency," Price said.

"A hallmark of every democracy is acceptance of the will of the people as expressed through elections, followed by a peaceful transfer of power - that's what the world will expect and what we anticipate they will see in the coming weeks," he added.

Source: Reuters/ec

