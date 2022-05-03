Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's

Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's
A new Brazilian statue, taller than Rio's, named "Protective Christ", is seen in the Morro das Antenas hill in the city of Encantado in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's
A new Brazilian statue, taller than Rio's, named "Protective Christ", is seen in the Morro das Antenas hill in the city of Encantado in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's
A woman stands inside the new Brazilian statue taller than Rio's named “Protective Christ”, in the Morro das Antenas hill in the city of Encantado in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Brazilian town builds Christ statue taller than Rio's
A new Brazilian statue, taller than Rio's, named "Protective Christ", is seen in the Morro das Antenas hill in the city of Encantado in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Diego Vara
03 May 2022 11:55PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ENCANTADO, Brazil: Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ the Redeemer has competition.

The small town of Encantado in southern Brazil has built a taller Christ to attract tourism.

Christ the Protector is 43m high, compared to Rio's statue, which is 38m, including in both cases their pedestals.

Built with concrete over a metal structure, it has already been erected on a hill above the town, but the venue will only open to the public sometime next year, said Robison Gonzatti, vice president of the association that sponsored the statue.

"It is the largest Christ in the world," he told Reuters.

The statue has an observation point for visitors who can look out through a large heart-shaped window.

The view will have to compete with the spectacular sight tourists have looking out over Guanabara Bay from the Christ standing atop Rio's Corcovado mountain.

Rio's Art Deco statue was built with reinforced concrete and soapstone and took nine years to complete in 1931, becoming an icon of Rio de Janeiro and one of the wonders of the world.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us