Brazil's 2026 elections, without Lula or Bolsonaro?

BRASILIA: Brazil's 2026 presidential election may offer a field of candidates featuring neither incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva nor far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro.

That scenario - possible, given Lula's state of health and a ban on Bolsonaro holding public office - would present a novel situation and open the door to possible successors.

Lula, 79, is currently in hospital, recovering from emergency surgery on Tuesday to relieve pressure from bleeding under his skull related to a bad fall he had in October.

Previously, Lula had treatment in 2011 for throat cancer, and last year a hip replacement operation.