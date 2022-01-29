Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro fails to appear for testimony after being subpoenaed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro fails to appear for testimony after being subpoenaed

Brazil's Bolsonaro fails to appear for testimony after being subpoenaed
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's Bolsonaro fails to appear for testimony after being subpoenaed
Brazil's Attorney General Bruno Bianco arrives at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
29 Jan 2022 04:28AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 04:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRASILIA: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro did not show up to testify on Friday (Jan 28), after a Supreme Court Justice subpoenaed him and ordered federal police to question him in an investigation about leaked documents.

The government's solicitor general, Bruno Bianco, went in Bolsonaro's place and filed an injunction before the Supreme Court appealing against Justice Alexandre de Moraes' subpoena, but the judge archived the request saying it was too late.

On Thursday night, Moraes ordered the far-right president to appear at federal police headquarters in Brasilia on Friday afternoon to be questioned because the 60-day period he had given Bolsonaro to testify had expired.

The president's defense argued that the Supreme Court had ruled in two previous cases, in which subpoenaed people had failed to show up to testify, that coercion to obtain such testimonies was unconstitutional.

The case involves the leaking by the president of a secret police investigation into a hacking attack against the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Brazil's top electoral authority, a few months before the presidential election that he won in 2018.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us