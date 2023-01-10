Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalised in US with intestinal discomfort
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalised in US with intestinal discomfort

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalised in US with intestinal discomfort

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo: AFP/Evaristo Sa)

10 Jan 2023 04:59AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 04:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on Monday (Jan 9) on Instagram.

In Brazil, Dr Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been treating Bolsonaro since the stabbing, said he has an intestinal subocclusion, or blockage, but was unlikely to need surgery.

"It is not a serious case," he told Reuters.

Earlier, a source close to his family said Bolsonaro's condition was "not worrying".

Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had been suffering from abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries since his stabbing, four of them directly linked to the attack.

He also has had cases of bowel adhesions and obstructions in the last few years.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil's capital launched the worst attack on state institutions since the country's return to democracy in the 1980s.

His successor as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on Jan 1, blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters with a campaign of baseless allegations about election fraud. Bolsonaro flew to Florida 48 hours before his term ended.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.