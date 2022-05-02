Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro meets supporters during a the demonstration "For Freedom and for Brazil" in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
Former Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will run in October's elections, takes part in an event organized by labor unions during Workers Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration "For Freedom and for Brazil", at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend a demonstration "For Freedom and for Brazil" in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign
Congressman Daniel Silveira, supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, reacts during a demonstration "For Freedom and for Brazil", at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
02 May 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 02 May 2022 04:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO: Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his main rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, staged competing rallies on Sunday (May 1) that were expected to become previews of their campaigns for presidential elections in October.

Supporters of Bolsonaro had called during the week protests against the Supreme Court, after he pardoned a congressman sentenced to eight years in prison for threatening judges.

The pardoned congressman, Daniel Silveira, said in a rally in Niteroi, in Rio de Janeiro state, that his arrest last year was "unconstitutional."

Silveira thanked fellow congressmen that helped him during his months in prison last year. He was freed in November, but the Supreme Court last month sentenced him to more than eight years of jail. Bolsonaro decided to pardon him.

Bolsonaro went to a rally protesting against the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday. In a video stream from one of his social media accounts, Bolsonaro said the demonstrations were "pacific, to defend the constitution, democracy and freedom."

In Sao Paulo, there were simultaneous demonstrations to support the president and Lula.

In a 15-minute speech, Lula promised to supporters, including many union leaders, that he would "resume negotiations to get workers rights respected again" if elected. Lula said he was speaking before becoming an official candidate, with the announcement expected for May 7.

The former president cited the recent UN human rights committee finding that Brazil graft investigators violated due process in bringing a case against Lula that led to his imprisonment and barred him from running for office in 2018.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us