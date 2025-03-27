Brazil's Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial for attempted coup

BRASILIA: Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday (Mar 26) ordered far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to stand trial on charges of plotting a coup after failing to win re-election in 2022.



The trial will be the first of an ex-leader accused of attempting to take power by force since the start of Brazil's transition from dictatorship to democracy in 1985.



If convicted, the 70-year-old former army captain, who had nurtured hopes of making a comeback in elections scheduled for next year, risks a jail term of over 40 years.



Bolsonaro, who served a single term from 2019-2022, is accused of leading a "criminal organization" that conspired to keep him in power regardless of the outcome of the 2022 election.



He lost to veteran left-winger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by a razor-thin margin.



Investigators say that after his defeat, the coup plotters planned to issue a decree calling for new elections.



The investigators say the plotters also planned to have Lula, his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes - a Bolsonaro arch-foe and one of the judges in the current case - assassinated.