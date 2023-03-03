Logo
World

Brazil's Lula discusses peace effort with Zelenskyy in video call
Brazil's Lula discusses peace effort with Zelenskyy in video call

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a breakfast with journalists at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on Jan 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

03 Mar 2023 04:53AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 04:53AM)
BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday (Mar 2) told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he will encourage countries to join peace talks to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I reaffirmed Brazil's desire to talk with other countries and participate in any initiative related to building peace and dialogue. War cannot interest anyone," Lula said on Twitter after the video call with Zelenskyy.

The leftist Brazilian leader has been advocating the creation of a group of countries that could mediate a peaceful solution to the war.

Lula has declined to provide Ukraine with German-made artillery ammunition that Brazil has, insisting on the South American nation's traditional policy of strict neutrality, though he has said Russia made a mistake invading a sovereign nation.

During a trip to the United States last month, Lula called for a negotiated solution to the conflict that would be achieved through the involvement of more neutral global players.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit the one-year mark last week, Zelenskiy called for a summit with Latin American leaders and said he was willing to leave Ukraine to attend such a meeting.

In an interview with Time magazine last year, when he was still a presidential candidate, Lula said that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy were responsible for the conflict.

At the time, Lula said that Zelenskyy "wanted war" and, if he didn't, "he would have negotiated a little more," although he reaffirmed that Russia "was wrong" to invade its neighbour.

Source: Reuters/ec

